Dana White Thinks Ronda Rousey ‘Will Not Come Back’

After over a year away from the sport, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returned to action this past December at UFC 207, but once again fell short, suffering a 48-second knockout loss to reigning 135-pound queen Amanda Nunes. The loss marked the second consecutive loss by T/KO for the once-dominant Rousey.

Since UFC 207, “Rowdy” has remained exceedingly quiet regarding her future. UFC President Dana White recently said that while he speaks to Rousey on a regular basis, he has not talked to her about fighting:

“I have not (talked to her about fighting again),” White MMAJunkie.com at UFC 210 this past Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. “Ronda and I talk maybe once a week, once every two weeks. She has not said anything to me about a comeback.”

The UFC is currently in need of legitimate pay-per-view draws and Rousey is certainly one of the company’s biggest-ever stars, but we may have seen the last of the former bantamweight champion. In fact, White said that if he had to take a guess, he would guess that Rousey ‘will not come back’ to fighting:

“If I had to guess, I would guess that she will not come back,” White said.

Would you like to see Rousey return, or would you rather her remain away from the cage after suffering back-to-back stoppage losses?