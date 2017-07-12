Dana White Unsure If Conor McGregor Will Fight Again After Boxing Match

The media tour for the big boxing showdown between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is underway. While this is a huge fight, the big question remains. Will McGregor fight after this boxing match?

In recent week’s, McGregor’s team has insisted that he will return to mixed martial arts following the bout. His coach, John Kavanagh, even came out last week and stated that McGregor is eyeing a December return to the world famous Octagon.

However, that might not be the case as UFC President Dana White went on record by saying that he is not so sure that McGregor will return anytime soon if it all. The UFC President spoke with the media at Staples Center on the first leg of the four-day and stated that McGregor might never fight in the UFC again due to him expecting to pull in $100 million for the boxing match.

“I had a bunch of guys who worked for us in the UFC and made a bunch of money, and they’re gone now. You know? You just don’t know, if he’s going to come in and make this kind of money, he might never fight again,” White said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting).

This bout is going to do great business, and if this is the last time that we see McGregor fight in a combat sports arena, then White is okay with that as he will not get in McGregor’s way.