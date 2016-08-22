Home UFC Dana White Says Conor McGregor Can Fight Eddie Alvarez Next

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Can Fight Eddie Alvarez Next

Andrew Ravens
Current UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor avenged his loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 202 by majority decision on Saturday night and is looking forward. So is UFC President Dana White. While Diaz wants a trilogy fight with McGregor next but that is not going to happen. White recently shot down the idea of a trilogy fight taking place anytime soon during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“The war was fun and super successful, but I’m movin’ on.”

According to White, McGregor has two options for his next fight. McGregor can either make his first featherweight title defense against interim champion Jose Aldo, or he can fight current lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez for the title.

Featherweight?

McGregor vs. Aldo 2 would make sense for a few reasons. The first reason is because McGregor defeated Aldo back at UFC 194 in just 13-seconds to win the title and the second reason is because McGregor has yet to make a featherweight title defense and UFC brass has threatened to strip McGregor of the title if he doesn’t defend it soon.

Regarding a fight with Alvarez, McGregor wants to hold two UFC titles at once, and it’s close to his natural weight, so it makes sense.

Money Weight

Either way, McGregor is expected to fight again at UFC 205 in November in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez ascended to the throne with a thrilling KO of Rafael dos Anjos in late July. The former Bellator champion is yet to be booked for a first defense, and has taken the path of calling for money fights. He originally said he wanted the winner of McGregor/Diaz 2. 

The generation of ‘money weight’ is truly upon us, so should the official UFC rankings just be cast aside now?

Stay tuned to LowKick for more updates on this developing story.

  • Robert

    So DW will allow Conor to fight Eddie next and still keep the fw title? If he keeps this up fighters will eventually not even care about titles.

    • Michal J Ferdynus

      ? They are not in the same situation, they do not call the shots. Title is the ultimate money maker for the rest. McGregor seems to be in another league than the whole UFC roster.

      • ShawnKarr

        It’s time to slowly unhug McG’s nuts and get back to reality.
        McG is not in a different league…he’s part of the ufc roster just like every other fighter.
        If it’s all about the money, butts on seats and merit has jack to do with it, then that’s fine, just call it what it is; it’s entertainment, just like the WWE. Don’t call it a sport, cause in sports merit is decided by performance (in the octagon, not the mic).
        He gets his a$$ whooped in the first fight, barely gets by in the second and suddenly he’s the Bruce Lee of MMA. All because he eeked out a decision against Nate F’in Diaz. People talk like Nate Diaz is this amazing fighter because he beat McG. No gents, Nate Diaz is still Nate Diaz..McG is just grossly overrated; by MMA fans desperate for the next Chuck Liddell/Ronda Rousey/GSP/take your pick. And the money-making UFC is more than happy to feed it to them (as long as you keep buying the PPV’s ofcourse).

        Rant over. Back to work.

        • Michal J Ferdynus

          yeah, well i think his adventure to 170 is over and with hard work on conditioning, improving ground skills and those pitter-patter leg kicks he might be a 145-155 champ for a while

      • Murderous1

  • Adam Schooler

    “According to White”… Source?

  • John

    I’m thinking Conor will choose Alvarez, and that’s the fight I’d like to see.

  • godofghosts

    article forgot to say if he fights Alvarez, he has to vacate the FW belt..
    • ken

      that may not be the case

    • Robert

      What I like about that scenario is Aldo will go with the next best money fight. Dominick Cruz has already expressed his intent to move up to featherweight and challenge him. Jose is mutual on it but said he wanted to even the score with Conor first. With that falling through we may see Aldo vs Cruz before too long.

  • bluedragon

    can Conor even get down to 145 again? I doubt it

    • Jin Yang

      yes. he always walked around 170 cutting to 145.