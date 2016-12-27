Dana White Confirms Brock Lesnar’s UFC Career Is Probably Over

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar’s MMA career is most likely over. After his fight with hard-hitting Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout at UFC 200 this past July, which Lesnar won by decision, it was announced that he tested positive for anti-estrogen drugs called clomiphene and hydroxy-clomiphene from his samples that were collected on June 28 and July 9. As a result, the Nevada State Athletic Commission gave Lesnar a fine of $250k of his disclosed $2.5 million purse and a one-year suspension. Although Lesnar has not stated if he would fight again or not, he is eligible to fight again on July 9, 2017.

TMZ recently caught up with UFC President Dana White and asked him about Lesnar’s future in the promotion. It’s pretty clear that White is not banking on Lesnar returning to the promotion.

“I doubt it, I don’t know how much longer he has with the WWE. I think his career is winding down, but he’s a freak of nature. Who knows … maybe he’ll give me a call and say he wants to do it again but I think he’s ready to ride off into the sunset.”

You can watch the video here:

If Lesnar returned to MMA, he would be 40-years-old, which is not a good time for a fighter as they have already past their peak in their fighting career. It’s safe to say that Lesnar’s last fight will leave an impact on his MMA career. However, crazier things have happened in MMA, so it’s always possible that Lesnar returns for one more fight.