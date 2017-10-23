Dana White Rips Fans Over Negative Comments About Darren Till

Darren Till impressed fans as well as UFC President Dana White with his win over former title contender Donald Cerrone this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 118 at the Ergo Arena in Gdańsk, Poland. The main card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3 p.m. ET while the preliminary card also aired on UFC Fight Pass, at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Till, who was a considerable underdog going into the fight, was able to score a first-round TKO over Cerrone in the main event. This talent rose to the occasion and proved that he’s a force to be reckoned with in the UFC’s welterweight division.

He made his pro-MMA debut back in 2013 and since then has picked up 16 wins with no defeats. It should be noted that he did fight to a draw with Nicolas Dalby at UFC Fight Night 76.

As seen in the fight, Till outclassed Cerrone with his boxing and went on to finish ‘Cowboy’ in the opening round. It was his most impressive performance to date, to say the least. Following the fight, the prospect called out Mike Perry in an interview.

This led to him getting into a heated exchange with ‘Platinum’ from the other side of the Octagon.

Although some fight fans were impressed, there were many who have criticized Till. This has not made UFC President Dana White very happy as he snapped and went on a scathing rant, calling his critics ‘fu-kin’ p–sies’.

“SHUT THE FUCK UP U PUSSIES!!!!!!” White said on social media. “This kid just put on an unbelievable performance against a fuckin legend and BAD ASS MOTHER FUCKER IN [Donald Cerrone]. When fighters step in they win or they lose. Cowboy has been on both sides and showed total class as usual and praised [Darren Till]. U people on social media are the biggest cryin fuckin pussies I have ever seen. I love cowboy. He fought and lost tonight. It happens so SHUT THE FUCK UP!!!!!!!”