Dana White Reveals Who Conor McGregor’s Next Opponent Will Be

Dana White already knows who he wants Conor McGregor to fight upon his Octagon return.

The UFC President recently caught up with TMZ earlier today (Sat. February 25, 2017) to talk what McGregor’s next move will be upon all the hype behind a possible boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. The cameraman asked White about Freddie Roach’s recent comments stating that Mayweather told him the fight was going to happen and he wanted Roach to train McGregor for it, but White doesn’t believe ‘Notorious’ would train with anyone other than his current camp at SBG Ireland:

“I don’t know where we’re at,” White said. “We’re nowhere. We’re nowhere with it. Conor wouldn’t train with him (Freddie Roach), Conor has his own team and his own crew. I expect Conor’s next fight to be in the UFC, in mixed martial arts (MMA), and it would be against the winner of Khabib and Ferguson.” “The fight (against Floyd) is gonna be millions of dollars. The guy can make anywhere from 30 to 60 million bucks.”

If McGregor does return to defend his lightweight title against the winner of Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, many criticize if the heavy-handed Irishman could get the job done against the undefeated ‘Eagle’. White said people have been doubting McGregor from day one and he continues to prove them wrong, but admits Nurmagomedov is as tough as they come in the UFC:

“Listen, people have been doubting Conor since the day he stepped onto the scene. Khabib is awesome, Khabib is tough, but people have been doubting him since day one.”

You can check out White’s interview with TMZ here: