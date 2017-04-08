Dana White Reveals Target Date For Michael Bisping vs. GSP

Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre has a target date.

UFC President Dana White recently joined TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter to discuss the upcoming middleweight title bout between Bisping and St-Pierre, which currently does not have an official date or venue in place, and revealed that the details for the bout will be made official soon.

White said there are a few more steps that need to be taken, but an announcement can be expected within a week or so (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“I’m anticipating and anxiously waiting for a day, too,” White said. “We’re waiting. There’s some things we have to wait for. I’m assuming probably another week I should have a date.” “If it’s up to me, it’ll be in Vegas, yes, July 8,” he said.

St-Pierre has not lost a fight in MMA competition since his 2007 first round TKO loss to Matt Serra at UFC 69. The Canadian is currently on a 12-fight win streak and his last fight saw him take home a controversial split decision win over Johny Hendricks in 2013 to defend his then-welterweight title for the ninth consecutive time.

‘GSP’ vacated the 170-pound throne and announced his retirement soon after, but fast-forward nearly four years later and ‘Rush’ is ready to make his return.

He’ll be challenging UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping for the 185-pound title and the Brit is currently on a five-fight win streak. Bisping’s last Octagon appearance saw him successfully defend his title for the first time with a unanimous decision victory over Dan Henderson in the main event of UFC 204 back in October.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as a date for Bisping and St-Pierre’s fight has been announced……