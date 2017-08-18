Dana White Reveals Ridiculous Number Mayweather-McGregor Is On Track For

The biggest fight in combat sports history is rumored to be set to do bigger numbers than you might think.

Currently, Las Vegas odds have Mayweather vs. McGregor at an over-under of 4.9 million buys as the UFC lightweight champion makes his professional boxing debut against, arguably, the greatest of all time in undefeated 49-0 boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. who is coming out of retirement for the “Money Fight.” It all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26th live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV).

Mayweather is no stranger to major combat sports box office numbers, as his long-awaited clash with Manny Pacquiao, dubbed “The Fight of the Century” at the time, drew 4.4 million buys and generated over $400 million in revenue. Mayweather vs. McGregor, per UFC President Dana White, is expected to ‘kill’ the 4.9 mark set by Vegas oddsmakers, as “The Billion Dollar Fight” is set to make all involved extremely wealthy (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“There’s a lot of things boxing doesn’t do,” White said. “For instance, most of the time, you’re dealing with a network. Networks aren’t too excited to go OTT. It’s not a big thing they’re into. We have the capabilities, we do it all the time, and I believe we’re one of the best to do it. The numbers are tracking huge. We’re going to do the numbers that everybody has been talking we’re going to do.”

Mayweather recently predicted that when all is said and done he’d take home around $350 million, while McGregor is expected to make somewhere north of $100 million.