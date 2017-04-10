Dana White Responds To Gegard Mousasi’s Financial Complaints

Gegard Mousasi wants to get paid, but UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem to think the Dutchman is there quite yet.

The No. 5-ranked Mousasi recently went off on the fact that fighters that he has beaten before such as Mark Hunt, Dan Henderson, and Vitor Belfort are far better financially compensated than he is. White responded to Mousasi’s claims at the UFC 210 pay-per-view (PPV) post-fight press conference, saying that Mousasi doesn’t sell out arenas the way his past opponents have (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“Dan Henderson has been in the game forever. Mark Hunt has an entire country behind him. When we do fights in Australia, he sells out arenas. Gegard Mousasi isn’t selling out arenas,” White said. “That’s why you see guys like Bisping, different fighters from Brazil, Conor McGregor. When you have guys who have countries behind them, it’s a game-changer for them. Not everybody has that luxury.”

Mousasi’s last loss inside the Octagon came at the hands of Uriah Hall back in September of 2015, but he has since avenged that loss in a rematch with ‘Primetime’ in the midst of his current five-fight win streak. Now with a win over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman this past weekend, given that a controversial one, the former Strikeforce light heavyweight champ has made a case for a shot at a title opportunity.

His UFC 210 win over Weidman was the last fight on Mousasi’s contract, and White says he is very interested in signing ‘The Dreamcatcher’ back to the UFC’s roster:

“Listen, I’m a Gegard fan. I’m the one who who brought Gegard in here. I like the guy very much.”

You can listen to White’s comments here: