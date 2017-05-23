Dana White Responds To Cyborg’s Recent Assault Charges

It’s been quite the week for the UFC and Cris Cyborg.

Earlier this week it was reported that Cyborg punched UFC strawweight Angela Magana at the UFC Athlete Summit in Las Vegas after Magana posted some incredibly personal Tweets about the Brazilian. Cyborg reportedly ‘rocked’ Magana, but she didn’t fall to the ground.

Magana’s friend, Bec Rawlings, however, has a different account of the incident, saying that Magana did not get rocked but instead ‘took it like a G.’ After the incident Magana took to Twitter yet again, this time claiming to be the victim of ‘roid rage.’

She clarified that it was in fact the UFC, not her, who contacted police after the debacle but she has decided to press charges against Justino. Magana also claimed that cops are looking into felony assault charges after the attack.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD) Larry Hadfield later announced that Cyborg has been charged with misdemeanor battery:

“This is a misdemeanor crime, which is the lowest of Nevada penalties,” said Hadfield. “When they found probable cause to believe the crime had occurred, they cited that other individual. For us, it’s a very minor call, I guess you could say.”

The maximum penalty for such a crime, per the Clark County DA’s office, is a six month stint in jail and a $1,000 fine.

While Magana claims that the incident has cost Cyborg her job with the promotion, UFC President Dana White was recently asked about his thoughts on the situation during The Ultimate Fighter 26 (TUF 26) tryouts and said that he’ll have to wait and see what happens (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“Obviously we’re looking more into that,” White said. “It’s very serious. We’ll see what happens. “This is a thing that the district attorney and police are handling right now. There’s way more to that than just what am I thinking about.”

If you haven’t seen the video of Cyborg punching Magana, you can check it out here: