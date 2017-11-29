Dana White Opens Up On Ronda Rousey’s Future In MMA

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s time in MMA appears to be over despite the fact that she never formally retired and is still a part of the testing pool for active UFC fighters.

She was last seen in the Octagon when she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December of 2016. It marked her second loss of her career and back-to-back losses.

Since then, she has stayed quiet within the MMA community and has shown no interest in fighting again

Rousey became one of the biggest stars that the UFC has ever had by winning her fights in record time and introducing female fights to UFC fans. Now, the one-time UFC women’s bantamweight champion is unlikely to fight again.

UFC President Dana White went on record during an interview with Yahoo Sports that he hopes that she never gets the itch to give it one last shot.

“I wouldn’t want to see it,” White said of one last Rousey fight. “I don’t want that to happen. I care about her. She’s got enough money. She’s got enough money and all that stuff. I don’t want to see it happen. It’s like with [ex-UFC light heavyweight champion] Chuck Liddell. I was hearing that Chuck was talking about fighting again. I hope that’s not true.”

White made it clear that he has never brought up the topic of another fight since she lost to Nunes. He would add that she has worked hard by building up herself as well as the women’s division. Now, he believes that Rousey should be able to relax now and enjoy her success.