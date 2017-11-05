Dana White: Let’s See What “Mighty Mouse” Does On PPV Against Dillashaw

After a thrilling knockout victory over bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in last night’s UFC 217 co-main event, newly-minted champ TJ Dillashaw took the mic to call out flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson.

The two were nearly scheduled to fight at one point, and not long ago too. Dillashaw offered to fill in for Ray Borg at UFC 215 when Borg pulled out due to illness. “Mighty Mouse” declined to fight, much to UFC President Dana White’s chagrin.

With Johnson becoming more vocal about the lack of support or respect he’s getting from the UFC, White used Dillashaw’s emphatic victory at UFC 217 as an opportunity to offer “Mighty Mouse” the fight once again:

“He’s been crying for a long time for a big fight. He’s got his big fight now. You know I’m down for it because I was down for it before, but now it’s even better. They both have belts, so, yeah.” “He’s a partner in the pay-per-view,” White said. “Let’s see what your PPV does, you’re a partner, let’s see what you make. Listen, you can’t be in a position where you’re like “I want $2 million, f*ck you, I don’t care what you make. I don’t care how much this thing sells, I just want $2 million.”

As for another one of DJ’s concerns about Dillashaw fighting him at flyweight, the newly crowned bantamweight champion says cutting down to 125 pounds won’t be a problem given his current regimen:

“The reason why I look so lean at 135 pounds is the way I work. I put muscle on, I’m not a big 135er. A walk around at 150, you know? But I stack on, I stay lean, I keep my diet, I’ve kept on my diet since The Ultimate Fighter.”

Do you want to see Dillashaw take on “Mighty Mouse”?