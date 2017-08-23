Dana White Isn’t Sure Jon Jones Ever Fights Again

By now, everyone is likely aware of the bombshell that dropped late Tuesday night.

That news is of course that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones failed an in-competition drug test for his title winning performance over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 last month. As a result of that failed drug test, Jones has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the California Athletic Commission.

UFC President Dana White spoke with the media after his Tuesday Night Contender series in Las Vegas, Nevada at the TUF Gym. White stated that Jones’ second positive steroids test “brutal.” He also wonders about the UFC champion’s future in the sport.

“If it ends up getting two or three (drug violations), it might be the end of his career,” White said Tuesday during a media scrum (Transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie) at The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas. “So to talk about his legacy, it’s probably the end of his career.”

Jones is now facing a four-year suspension and the second stripping of his UFC title due to the drug test failure that has the presence of the anabolic steroid turinabol.

“As far as I’m concerned, Cormier would be the champion (if Jones is suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency),” White said. “The only guy he’s ever lost to in his whole career is Jon Jones. He was the champ; he’s the champion if Jones isn’t.”

For years now, there has been talk of Jones moving up to heavyweight and competing for the title. White believes that Jones has everything to be a heavyweight champion.