Dana White: Jon Jones Didn’t Need Those Drugs

Earlier this week, shocking news broke indicating that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had once again failed a drug tested administered by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). This time, the failed test was an in-competition test surrounding Jones’ UFC 214 (July 29, 2017) return bout against Daniel Cormier, which he won via third round knockout.

Jones is obviously owed his due process, but UFC President Dana White is well aware how ‘bad’ this situation is:

“I can’t believe it. I still can’t believe it,” the UFC president said. “… It’s bad,” White said on Thursday’s edition of “Undisputed”. “He’s got to go through the process now, and we’ll see how this thing plays out. But, yeah, it’s bad.” “I’m hearing that this drug is out of your system in two days. That’s what I’m hearing,” White said. “I don’t know enough about these things, but that’s what I’m hearing. So that would make sense (if Jones knowingly cheated). Plus, it’s all about who’s giving you advice. If he did do this, he didn’t go out and just get this himself. Somebody gave it to him.”

Jones is widely considered to be the very best light heavyweight of all-time and quite possibly the best fighter of all-time period, but he can’t simply seem to stay out of his own way.

White agrees with this sentiment, saying that Jones doesn’t need any banned substances:

“It’s crazy. The thing that’s sad is, when you start wondering if we should question everything Jon has done, he’s the best to ever do it,” White said. “He didn’t need those drugs. But guess what? Guys don’t need cocaine, guys don’t need this, they don’t need that. But they do it anyway. They do it for whatever reasons they do it. Jon Jones is one of the most gifted fighters that I’ve ever met, maybe the most gifted fighter that I’ve ever met.”

What do you make of the situation?