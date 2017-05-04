Dana White Isn’t Sure The Diaz Brothers Will ‘Ever Fight Again’

Yesterday (Wed. May 3, 2017) UFC lightweight and welterweight contender Nate Diaz joined The MMA Hour to discuss his current status as it pertains to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

During the interview Diaz revealed that he was offered a fight with No. 2-ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson, a fight he gladly accepted – but on his own terms. Those terms were denied by the UFC, thus the bout fell through:

“Yeah, I have — for July 8th. I wasn’t supposed to say that. And I gladly accepted it, and then it was gladly rejected because of circumstances. Sure, I will fight him, but under these circumstances, you know what I’m sayin’? Then I was ignored and the rumors went on. So I said, ‘why are the rumors still going if it’s not popping?’ And then I thought about it. Why am I going to do Conor McGregor’s fuckin’ work for him? No, fight each other motherfucker, and then you get a shot at the golden child right here, motherfucker. What are you going to do? You’re going to take time off to make $100 million to fight Mayweather and I’m going to do your dirty work for you?” “I ain’t asking for no money fights because I am the money fight.”

Diaz doubled down on the fact that he’s taking the year of 2017 off unless his financial numbers are met by the UFC or an opponent motivates him to get back into the Octagon. UFC President Dana White caught up with TMZ shortly after Diaz’s comments, and stated that he isn’t sure that the Diaz brothers will ever fight again.

The UFC boss claimed that he’s offered both Nate and Nick fights on multiple occasions, but they keep getting turned down:

“I don’t know if those guys will ever fight again,” White said. “We offer them fights all the time.”

You can listen to White’s comments here: