Dana White ‘Would Rather’ Conor Did Not Box Again

After 10 hard-fought rounds, Conor McGregor eventually succumbed to a TKO loss at the hands of Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas last night (Sat., August 26, 2017), but left no one disappointed by his performance.

UFC president Dana White was extremely complimentary of McGregor, who actually won some opening rounds and gave Mayweather all he could handle up until the midway point when fatigue began to set in, after the fight:

“I’m so proud of Conor tonight,” White said following the fight. “It’s not the fight I thought it would be, it was a completely different fight than I expected. When you get into professional boxing, you guys know, you start four rounds, you go six rounds. He went 10 rounds tonight with arguably the greatest to ever do it.”

While White was proud of McGregor overall, however, he was understandably far more adamant about him returning to MMA than continuing any career in boxing:

“I would rather he did not (box again),” White said. “This isn’t what he does. He’s a mixed martial artist where he goes in and he fights and he uses all of his weapons, and tonight he was only allowed use his hands. I think he did great tonight, I don’t think there’s anything else left to prove. I would rather he fight in mixed martial arts.”

Would you like to see McGregor box again, or should he return to the octagon where he built his immense star power in the first place? And if so, who would you like to see him take on?