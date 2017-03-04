Dana White Has Message For Fighters Who ‘Aren’t Conor McGregor’

UFC President Dana White is tired of fighters coming out in interviews and on social media demanding money fights. He is also tired of the term money fights. While doing a media scrum on Friday ahead of this weekend’s UFC 209 PPV (pay-per-view) event, White revealed that he is having a real problem entertaining the growing idea of money fights on a continuous basis. So he is here to put a stop to it.

According to the boss, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is the guy of the UFC and he brings big gates, big PPV buy rates and everything else. His advice for fighters demanding a big payday? It’s simple. Shut up and fight.

“I’m getting tired of the term ‘money fights’,” said White. “[Fighter’s say] ‘I want the money fights!’ What, are you all going to move down and fight Conor [McGregor]? Listen there’s no bones about it: Conor is the guy. Conor brings in big gates, big pay-per-view numbers and everything else. Shut up if you don’t. If you’re not him, shut up.”

To White’s credit, he has a point to his argument. Some fighters are not McGregor. They’re not markable. In a simpler term, not everyone is going to like you and not pay to see you fight.

“Guys are talking about money fights, I’m like you’re not a money fight! Okay? You’re not a money fight,” exclaimed White. “You’re going to make whatever you’re going to make, and if you’re a good champion and your fight sells, you’re going to do pay-per-views, and you’re a partner in the pay-per-view. If you’re not that big pay-per-view star, shut up and fight.”

You can watch the clip here: