Dana White Has A Not-So-Great Update For McGregor vs. Mayweather

With a venue and date potentially booked for a super fight between UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, hopes are high that this long-anticipated bout will come to fruition.

But UFC President Dana White insisted that the deal is “nowhere near being done” and that there’s no time frame for when such a mega fight would occur.

White’s dismissal of the news comes just days after a report that a date of June 10 had been reserved at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The UFC President further stated that there is “no target date whatsoever” for a potential fight between Mayweather and McGregor, according to TMZ.

McGregor (21-3) is coming off of a TKO victory over former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, making the Irishman the first UFC fighter to hold two belts in separate weight divisions simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Mayweather retired from boxing after defeating Andre Berto to extend his unbeaten streak to 49-0.

So while fight fans are clamouring for a fight between boxing and MMA’s biggest stars, it appears as if the deal has a ways to go before being finalized.