Dana White Gives Insight Into McGregor/Malignaggi Knockdown Video

UFC President Dana White spoke with the media on Tuesday night after the latest installment of his Contender Series, which aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. While speaking with the reporters, he noted that he has “nothing against” Paulie Malignaggi.

The UFC boss revealed that they did offer Showtime some of their infamous sparring footage from the sessions between Malignaggi and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Malignaggi briefly served as a McGregor sparring partner to help the UFC champion train for his upcoming boxing match against Floyd Mayweather later this month. Malignaggi and White have offered different accounts of how the sparring sessions unfolded.

Following Malignaggi’s sudden exit from the McGregor camp, photos from their sparring sessions surfaced online. Then, White released 22 unflattering seconds of footage on social media.

“I have nothing against Paulie,” White told MMAjunkie and other reporters on Tuesday during a small media scrum. “I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know him. But you know me, man. When you start talking (expletive) – (with) how I get – I actually felt bad for the guy. I actually felt bad for him.”

There is a reason that Showtime didn’t want to use the footage and that is due to Malignaggi being a Showtime commentator and will provide analysis for the Aug. 26 pay-per-view telecast of Mayweather vs. McGregor.