Dana White Given ‘Specific Directions’ Regarding May-Mac Staredowns

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor met last night (July 13, 2017), continuing to promote their Aug. 26 showdown, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. The only problem, however, was that this stop, which took place in Brooklyn, New York, didn’t live up to the previous stops in Los Angeles and Toronto.

There was a variety of issues with the press conference, but one thing that remained was the intense stare downs between Mayweather and McGregor, and as he has throughout the week, UFC President Dana White was there to separate the two stars.

And according to the UFC boss, he was actually given ‘specific directions’ from Mayweather’s longtime advisor Al Haymon regarding the stare downs:

“Al Haymon gave me specific directions,” White told MMAFighting.com. “To make sure that Conor McGregor does not touch Floyd Mayweather. I’ll be in the middle.”

White and the UFC will certainly make a large amount of money after Mayweather vs. McGregor is all said and done, but that doesn’t mean the promotion will continue to actively promote boxing fights. White admitted that he approved this event specifically for McGregor, although he left the door open for the future as well:

“This is for Conor,” White said. “Listen, are we gonna make money? We’re absolutely gonna make money. We’re gonna make money, those guys are gonna make money. But at the end of the day, the only reason why I even considered doing this is for Conor. “I don’t want to say I’d never do it again, because I said I’d never do it. So, I don’t know. Obviously we’ll see how this whole thing plays out in the end and where we end up when it’s over.”

What did you make of the press conference held in Brooklyn, and what are you hoping for when the show roles into London later today?