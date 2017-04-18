Dana White: Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Not Close To Being Done

There is a ton of speculation regarding the potential super-fight between boxing legend and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. While it seems like this fight will get done, don’t get fired about the potential fight just yet. UFC President Dana White was interviewed by TMZ on Monday and noted that the fight is “not even close to being done.” He did grant that there has been some progression toward an eventual showdown:

If you recall back on April 9th, White told MMAjunkie’s Mike Bohn that preliminary discussions were already underway for the potential fight. “I see this fight happening,” he added. “Conor wants it, and Floyd wants it.”

Originally, McGregor said he was looking for a September fight date well after the birth of his first child. He told Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times that he will be boxing against Mayweather and said, “I’m going to stop Floyd, and you’re all going to eat your words.”

With the talks about this fight happening for months, the realistic idea of McGregor fighting Mayweather isn’t nearly as far-fetched as it used to be. However, with White saying the fight is not close to being done, it should serve to temper expectations of a fight announcement anytime in the immediate future.