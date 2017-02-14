Dana White & Floyd Mayweather React To Conor McGregor Fight Rumors

UFC President Dana White shot down the reports of a mega fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor happening on Tuesday in a brief statement to TMZ.

He noted there’s currently no deal in place:

Later, Mayweather took to Twitter to “set the record straight” after the reports started to surface online. For those who have may missed the news, the story by “The Sun,” which cited a source close to McGregor, noted that both fighters agreed to terms for a mega fight but that it hasn’t been formally signed because of a “hold up” from an unnamed 3rd party:

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) executive director Bob Bennett told USA TODAY Sports that he doesn’t “anticipate any issues” with the commission sanctioning the bout.

Although White and Mayweather shot down the latest report, McGregor continues to be adamant that his next fight will be a boxing match against Mayweather.

Time will tell if the fight actually happens.