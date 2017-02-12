Dana White Blasts NYSAC Referee For UFC 208 Fumble

UFC 208 went down last night (Feb. 11, 2017) live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and according to UFC President Dana White, it wasn’t one of the promotion’s best cards.

White even went as far to say that the best part of his night was his ‘plane ride home’.

The main event featured the inaugural featherweight title fight between former 135-pound titleholder Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. De Randamie ended up taking home a decision victory, but it didn’t come without controversy, as she landed multiple strikes after the bell to end rounds.

White criticized the referee for how he handled the situation, saying that he shouldn’t have been in the Octagon:

“I feel that the ref from New York shouldn’t be ref-ing a main event fight,” White told Megan Olivi after the event. “They don’t have enough experience,” White said. “He should not have been in there. But again, we don’t make those decisions, the commission does. That was a bad decision by them. If that guy takes a point for hitting after the bell, it’s a draw — the only possible way this night could be any more (expletive).” “Everybody was blowing me up on my phone,” he explained. “What’s wrong with this ref is that he doesn’t have big-fight experience like that. None of these guys do from this state yet. He should’ve had one of the experienced MMA refs in there ref-ing the main event.”

Do you agree with White’s assessment of the referee?