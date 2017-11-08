Dana White Confirms Date For Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson

The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) reportedly has a big welterweight bout slated for next year. Rising welterweight prospect Darren Till demanded a certain fight, and now he is allegedly going to get it in his hometown.

It was recently revealed that Till would step inside the Octagon to take on former two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson at a UFC event on February 24th, 2018. The UFC’s official website states that the event will air on FOX.

Keep in mind that the promotion recently announced that UFC Fight Night 127 would take place on that date in Orlando, Florida.

However, UFC President Dana White changed his mind and disclosed the promotion’s plans during a Q&A on Tuesday night in Santa Monica, Calif. The event will now take place in England, according to Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times.

White did not specify if the event will take place in Till’s hometown of Liverpool or if it will take place in another city in the country.

Till is coming off an impressive first-round knockout of Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 118 last month to keep his undefeated streak in place and move onto five straight wins under the UFC banner.

On the flip side, Thompson is fresh off a win over Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision at UFC 217 this past weekend. As a result of this win, he returned to the win column following two failed title fights against current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

