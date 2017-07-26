Dana White Comments On Potential Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar Fight

Former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion and former pound-for-pound king Jon “Bones” Jones will finally make his long awaited return to action in the main event of this weekend’s (July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, as he’s set to rematch bitter rival and current champion Daniel Cormier.

Despite Cormier vs. Jones being the biggest bout of the year, rumors have begun to swirl regarding Jones’ future inside the Octagon, and one possibility that has been brought to the table surrounds a potential clash between Jones and former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

Jones commented on the situation earlier this week during a Facebook live chat:

“I would love to fight Brock Lesnar,” he said. “He’s a massive dude, it would be a massive draw, really big for the sport. It would be a great challenge. That’s a big old boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight, though. I definitely wouldn’t try to wrestle with him the whole time. I can’t tell you what I would do.”

Lesnar, who hasn’t competed since UFC 200, and is currently serving out a USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) suspension, then reacted to Jones’ comments, and shared the same interest in the potential bout:

“Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere,” Lesnar told the AP. “Right now he should be worried about D.C. on Saturday night.”

Despite the interest from both fighters, however, UFC President Dana White says that he hasn’t spoken with Lesnar:

“I haven’t talked to Brock Lesnar,” White said at the UFC 214 pre-fight press conference earlier today. “I don’t know. Sounds like nobody believes me, but it’s true. I have not talked to Brock Lesnar.”

Jones then responded:

“I’ll deal with Daniel, then I’ll deal with Brock Lesnar,” he said.

What do you make of the situation?