Dana White Comments On Frankie Edgar’s ‘Insane’ Injury

Jose Aldo and the UFC haven’t always had the best relationship, but the former featherweight champion is currently on UFC President Dana White’s good side.

After Frankie Edgar suffered an injury just a few weeks ago that forced him out of his scheduled title fight with Max Holloway at this weekend’s (Dec. 2, 2017) UFC 218 from Detroit, Michigan, Aldo, who was slated to rematch Ricardo Lamas on Dec. 16, stepped up to accept the fight, and White was in favor of the decision:

“We’re going to find out how hungry Jose Aldo is and how bad he wants that belt back,” White said Tuesday in Las Vegas (Via MMAjunkie). “He’s getting this opportunity because Frankie fell out. Life is all about jumping on those opportunities. I actually liked it that Aldo wanted this fight like that. It’s awesome. I’m excited. I’m excited for that fight.”

Not only is White excited for the fight, but he also said that Aldo accepting the fight increased ticket sales:

“You know what’s funny?” White added. “So, the Detroit show is on par to sell out. We’re selling out. The show’s going to be a sell out. You know when you’re going to sell out because of how many tickets you have left and how many days. We put Jose Aldo on the card, and – (vanishing sound). Tickets. Yeah.”

Holloway and Aldo met for the first time earlier this year at UFC 212 in June when Holloway scored a third-round TKO victory. Now, however, the Brazilian will have a chance to reclaim the 145-pound title.

As far as Edgar goes, the former lightweight champion suffered a facial injury, and White found it ‘insane’:

“My question for Frankie – and I haven’t talked to Frankie yet, Frankie is in Russia or something right now, I think – but how do you break your orbital in training?” White said. “Unless it was a freak knee to the eye in wrestling or something like that. “Who’s hitting you that hard in your training camp that you break your orbital? That’s insane. Anybody know the answer to that question?”

What do you make of the UFC President’s comments?