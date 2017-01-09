Dana White Blasts ‘Uppity 80-Year-Old Woman’ Meryl Streep

Actress Meryl Streep gave her opinion of mixed martial arts (MMA) at the Golden Globes last night (Jan. 8, 2016), saying that it’s ‘not an art’. This comment has received quite a bit of attention throughout the MMA community and Bellator President Scott Coker even invited Streep to attend Jan. 21’s Bellator 170 in order to show her the true nature of the sport.

UFC President Dana White also commented on the matter when speaking to TMZ Sports earlier today (Jan. 9, 2016), although he wasn’t as cordial as Coker. In fact, White called Streep an ‘uppity’ 80-year-old woman and advised her to ‘change the channel’ if she wasn’t a fan of the sport:

“It’s not going to be everybody’s thing and the last thing in the world I expect is an uppity, 80-year-old lady to be in our demographic and love mixed martial arts,” White said. “If you really look at who follows the UFC and is into MMA, it’s everybody,” added White. “Like I said, I don’t expect an 80-year-old woman to be a big fan of MMA. If you don’t like it, change the channel.”

The UFC boss then said that mixed martial arts is certainly an art despite what Streep had to say about it:

“Of course it’s an art. The fighters, the men and the women, are so talented. They train their whole lives to become the best in the world and the people who get into the UFC are the elite of the elite. To say something stupid like that is like saying she’s not a talented actress, which she is.”

Do you agree with White’s comments?