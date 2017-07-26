Dana White Announces Woodley-Maia Winner Will Fight Georges St-Pierre

UFC 214 will go down live on pay-per-view this weekend (Sat. July 29, 2017) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and there is a tremendous card on deck for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans.

In the co-main event of the evening, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will defend his championship against Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Demian Maia. A press conference was held earlier today (Wed. July 26, 2017) to promote the card, in which all six fighters involved in the three title fights answered questions.

UFC President Dana White was asked about what’s next for the 170-pound title after Woodley and Maia go head-to-head Saturday, to which the UFC boss revealed that former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre will face the winner next:

“That is the plan as of right now, ” White said. “Whoever wins this fight will fight GSP. But GSP’s people are here today to speak with me so we’ll see what happens and we’ll see how that goes. But that is the plan as of the last time I talked to them.”

St-Pierre signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC earlier this year and was announced to be making his middleweight debut against champion Michael Bisping. Those plans fell through, however, and White has since remained adamant that the Canadian would return to his former championship weight class instead. Despite White’s comments, both Bisping and St-Pierre have been campaigning to keep the fight between them alive.

Woodley interrupted White during his announcement and claimed that St-Pierre’s management, who is set to meet with White today, will ask to fight Bisping because “T-Wood” believes “Rush” is trying to avoid a fight with him:

“They’re gonna ask to fight Bisping cause George don’t wanna fight me,” Woodley interjected. “Listen,” White responded. “The Bisping ship has sailed, it’s gone. If you (Woodley) win on Saturday, it’s gonna be you pal.”