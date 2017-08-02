Dana White Admits Ronda Rousey Will Probably “Retire & Have Kids”

Ronda Rousey will most likely retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, per UFC President Dana White.

“The Rowdy One” once started off her fighting career undefeated with 12 straight victories, finishing all but one in the first round. Rousey suffered her first loss to Holly Holm via second round knockout at UFC 193 back in November of 2015. She didn’t take the loss too well and stayed out of the media for a while before making her return a year later.

Rousey attempted to reclaim the bantamweight championship from Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 this past December, however, she was made quick work of after “The Lioness” knocked her out in just 48 seconds. Her career has been very much in doubt ever since with many believing we’ve seen the last of her inside the Octagon.

UFC President Dana White recently did an interview with ESPNs Brett Okamoto to discuss Rousey’s fighting future, and the UFC boss admitted that his former mega-star will most likely retire and move on to starting a family (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“I think people realize she’s probably going to retire,” White said. “Now she’s going to move on to the next chapter of her life, get married and have kids, do that thing. It’s not sad, it’s the way she wanted it.”

White also said that Rousey’s competitiveness also played a factor in her likely decision to walk away from fighting, as she doesn’t like to lose and doesn’t respond to it well:

“Ronda Rousey is super competitive and doesn’t like to lose. I know she’s been criticized for that by a lot of people, but that’s just who she is and the way she is. And the way she is, is what made everyone get behind her.”

Despite how financially beneficial it would be to the UFC, White claims he would never try and keep a fighter from retirement. In fact, he’d do the opposite and encourage them to walk away if it’s already a thought in their mind: