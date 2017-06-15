Dana White: Conor McGregor Loss Won’t Hurt UFC

Now that the Mayweather vs. McGregor deal is done, there are hundreds of questions that won’t be answered until August 26.

One question that stands out regards what many fight fans see as an inevitability: what will happen to McGregor and the UFC if and their top draw loses?

Well, UFC President Dana White is confident that even a loss to one of the greatest boxers in history won’t tarnish MMA and the man at the top of its mountain.

“At the end of the day, these two guys wanted this fight, the fans wanted this fight, and Conor is a mixed martial artist going into a boxing match with arguably the greatest boxer of all time,” White said during a conference call following the fight announcement. “I don’t think it damages the brand or Conor McGregor at all, I think it actually elevates Conor McGregor. The fact that this kid who has so much to lose is willing to step in and is absolutely confident that he will win this fight, I think is one of the many reasons that people love Conor McGregor and win, lose or draw it will be one of the reasons that people continue to love Conor McGregor.”

Ever the promoter, White was realistic about the disparity in boxing skills and experience between Mayweather and McGregor, but stopped short of not giving the UFC’s first ever two-division champion a chance at pulling off the improbable upset.

“Listen, is he at the level of a Floyd Mayweather as far as boxing standards go?” White said. “No, but the kid, first of all, is a southpaw and people can argue one way or the other but Floyd, traditionally, if you want to say there’s ever been a kink in the armor with that kid, it’s with southpaws. And Conor McGregor is an absolute knockout artist. When he hits you, you go. So it’s part of the fun of this fight, is Conor McGregor, in a 12-round fight, gonna be able to touch Floyd Mayweather?”

While MMA and boxing pundits alike seem confident that Mayweather will win, the president of the UFC doesn’t necessarily see a loss for McGregor as a loss at all.

Of course, Dana White wouldn’t have helped to put the bout together if he felt the most likely outcome would destroy his sport and it’s biggest star.