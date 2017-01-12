Dana: Khabib vs. Ferguson Set For Interim Title At UFC 209

The highly-anticipated match-up between No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov and No. 2-ranked Tony Ferguson is nearly finalized, and when it is finally set in stone, it will be for the interim 155-pound title.

According to the LA Times’ Lance Pugmire, UFC President Dana White has confirmed that all that is left to do is get Ferguson’s bout agreement back, and the lightweight clash will be a go for UFC 209:

While waiting for @TheNotoriousMMA Conor McGregor, UFC delivers Khabib Nurmagomedov-Tony Ferguson March 4 https://t.co/z6cyD6PeWt — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) January 12, 2017

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto also confirmed the news, including a quote from White who confirmed the interim strap will be on the line:

Per Dana White, UFC waiting on Ferguson's signed bout agreement for 209. "Khabib is in. If we get Tony's back, it's for the interim title." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 12, 2017

Current undisputed lightweight champ Conor McGregor won the division’s crown back in November with a second round knockout win over Eddie Alvarez, and is expected to take a lengthy amount of time off to enjoy the birth of his first child. Upon ‘The Notorious One’s’ return, the winner of the planned bout between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov is expected to welcome the Irishman back to the Octagon to unify the two titles.

Nurmagomedov is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, and has racked up an insane record of 24-0 over the course of nearly a decade. His most recent win saw him put on an utterly dominant performance over Michael Johnson, in which he submitted ‘The Menace’ with a third round Kimura.

Ferguson is on a rather impressive win streak of his own, after having racked up a record nine-fight UFC winning line, with his most recent victory coming via unanimous decision over former 155-pound champ Rafael dos Anjos.

UFC 209 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 4, 2017. The card is headlined by a welterweight title rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.