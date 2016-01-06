Home UFC Dana: Conor McGregor Wants To Defend Both Titles Twice This Year

Dana: Conor McGregor Wants To Defend Both Titles Twice This Year

Michael Henken
No fighter has ever held two belts at one time in the UFC. Unsurprisingly, Irish phenom the “Notorious” Conor McGregor plans to be the first.

McGregor has taken the UFC by storm over the past few years, recently completing his climb to the top of the 145 pound division with an emphatic 13-second knockout over former long-time champion Jose Aldo at December 12’s UFC 194.

Soon after securing the title, the “Notorious” one expressed his interest in moving up to lightweight and attempting to become a two weight world champion.

The UFC confirmed that McGregor would receive an immediate title shot at 155 pounds, but originally stated that he would have to relinquish his featherweight title, something the Irishman wasn’t going for.

Now, however, it appears as if UFC president Dana White has changed his tune, speaking on tonight’s (January 6, 2016) edition of UFC Tonight:

“Conor has said that he would like to win the 155-pound belt and fight four times a year and defend both belts,” White said. “If anybody can do it, Conor McGregor can. This guy has pretty much done everything he said he would do, so I’m interested.”

While show co-host Kenny Florian suggested that a fighter would usually have to vacate his title before moving up or down in weight, White insisted the company’s biggest star seems to be the exception because McGregor is quite the active fighter.

White acknowledged that while Florian would usually be right, the unique McGregor has done everything he said so far, and he has no reason to doubt him right now:

“He’s right. The all-knowing Kenny Florian is right again. That is true, that normally I would say if you’re going to move up in weight, you have to give up the belt. But Conor has done everything he said he would do. He loves to fight. He really likes money, you know, so if anybody could do it, it’s probably him.”

With this change in thought coming from White, a super fight between McGregor and reigning lightweight kingpin Rafael dos Anjos could be on the horizon.

Would the “Notorious” one be able to continue to his reign of terror at 155 pounds?

  • Superzorro

    As if he’s going to have two titles by the end of this year. Dos Anjos isn’t a push over by any means. I would favor him over McGregor.

    • Michal J Ferdynus

      Will see what happens buddy. McGregor is right until proven otherwise.

      • Superzorro

        Until proven otherwise?
        More like until you take the time to think about it. Size plays a major factor where Dos Anjos shines over Conor, which is on the mat and this is coming from a big fan of his. But nothing’s for certain, I guess. I hope you’re right.

        • Michal J Ferdynus

          You remember when people thought Forrest will be so much bigger and would overpower Anderson Silva? You remember what happened, right? It might be the same scenario. Especially that Conor is taller and has bigger reach than RDA, which means that on the fight days, he will be a bigger and more ripped guy. Boom. Next…

          • Superzorro

            But the thing is – Conor isn’t taller and doesn’t have too much of a reach advantage in this fight. Conor McGregor stands at 5’9″ with a 74″ reach. Dos Anjos is 5’9″ with a 71″ reach.
            Forrest Griffin = Rafael Dos Anjos?
            Do I really have to point out all of the flaws in what you just said? It will not be the same scenario, no matter what way you slice it.

          • Michal J Ferdynus

            Ok, there are different sources, some give Conor 1″ height advantage, reach is better though. You can please point out all the flaws. Let’s discuss it buddy, we might come up with something.

          • Superzorro

            It’s funny you mention that. I’ve seen Dos Anjos listed at 5’10” before(not sure where), where as I’ve never seen Conor above 5’9″.
            Gosh, about the flaws, where do I start?
            Forrest Griffin isn’t exceptional in any area of the game. Rafael Dos Anjos has a stellar ground game from top and bottom, as well as the best striking at 155lbs (as far as we can tell). Dos Anjos is the champion while at that point Griffin had long lost his belt, and was on the beginning of a steep decline. Griffin is probably one of the most in-athletic, slow fighters of his time. The opposite could be said for Dos Anjos and he’s in his 30s.
            Anderson was already a well established champion by the time he fought Forrest where as Conor is relatively new to the scene. I see a lot of parallels between Anderson and Conor though, so I guess I can see that half of your point. But lets face it, comparing Rafael Dos Anjos to Forrest Griffin at this point is kind of an insult.

            Not that I don’t think Conor can win and in spectacular fashion– anything is possible, just that all the evidence for me points to Dos Anjos smashing him.

          • Michal J Ferdynus

            Right, a beginning of a steep decline. He was still regarded at that time as a huge test for Anderson Silva. A year before that he was still a champ, won with some good fighters like Rampage Jackson and Shogun, was considered to be a durable fighter with dangerous striking and underrated ground game. He was also big for the division. As to RDA, yes he is in a better position than Forrest was back then but you cannot dosmiss my point, especially that I stated that people thought Forrest would overpower Anderson and was to be a bigger fighter. I never compered their fighting skills. I just see a similarity here, RDA is to be a bigger guy that is to overpower Connor, but in reality on the fight day, Connor might be the bigger one. Good analysis though. Thanks.

          • Superzorro

            After that fight, he waasn’t ever considered for title contention again. I agree with the underrated ground game part, but his striking wasn’t dangerous by any means.
            And I don’t even think RDA’s potential win will dwindle down to just him being the bigger fighter. It’s his style that worries me. The way he mixes up his ferocious striking and relentless take-downs, I think, is kryptonite to that of McGregor. I only mentioned size because of how it could prove to be an advantage.

          • Michal J Ferdynus

            Don’t be worried Superzorro. RDA is top level now but he already was KTFO before and just a few fights ago got tossed around by Khabib. McGregor has the stamina and chin to go 5 rounds and with his precision, RDA can go to sleep at any moment. Conor is just on another level, his learning and performance curves are amazing. We might, just might, be looking at the top 3, top 5 fighter of all time. RDA most probably will never be that level. So IMHO 70-30 for McG to stand there with two belts this year, like a gangster. Will it happen? We don’t know and that’s even more amazing, cause the build up and emotion will be even higher than before and during Aldo bout. Fantastic time to be a European MMA fan.

          • james

            Conor has incredible movement and good striking. On the mat however he is very weak. I mean the Chad fight was an eye opener. Someone like say Khabib would eat him for lunch and I think DOS anjos does the same.

            Not based on size they are similar but skill sets. Connor has a long way to go on the mat and he has shown pretty bad awareness there. Someone like DOS anjos, cerrone, Khabib will be too much for connor if he can’t ko right away.

            He has a reasonable chance against DOS anjos if he can keep it off the mat. If not he goes down quick with a sub or gets grinded out and subbed.

            I don’t even think he could beat Nate Diaz in that division to be honest. He has enjoyed a size and reach advantage and he won’t have that in lw. His ground game just isn’t there.

          • Michal J Ferdynus

            You might be right, luckily we will find out soon. As of now he has backed up all he said so let’s enjoy yet another spectacle.

          • james

            True enough. He has very heavy hands and his footwork is a thing of beauty. So many fighters forget to work on movement. Even someone like Luke rockhold who is solid everywhere has average movement. Conor really has machida level movement with more killer instinct. He just needs a better wrestling team to work out his holes. DOS anjos is a whole other animal than aldo. Aldo seems to be effected by the bans and testing as well as 10 years of facing the top competition.

            After DOS anjos if he wins he will be looking at Khabib who is a very bad matchup for anyone especially someone with grappling holes. And that chin of khabibs looks like he could break your hand before you knock him out.

          • Michal J Ferdynus

            Yes and I bet he’s working on his wrestling like crazy. Lightweight is a definite level up in terms of competition, there are so many guys that at least on paper can f..k him up: RDA, Pettis, Cowboy, Khabib, Alvarez, even Barboza or Ferguson. The difference is the movement though and being able to overcome the adversity. He has shown mental strength and flashes of greatness. Considering his age and attitude towards training, or “obsession” as he calls it, I bet that he is on an exponential learning and ability curve right now so in my view “I am not f..king betting against him soon”.

          • james

            Mcgreggor is not that young and he showed only two fights ago he cnt handle wrestler very well. Even ones in a two week training camp.

            I wouldn’t go Mcgreggor nuts yet. He has had tailor made fights for him other than aldo. Which is fine for development but he isn’t that young man. Most of the people he has left to fight have a decade of grappling in him.

            The best he can hope for is good takedown deffense which is still a weakness this far in his career. I don’t know how a full camp Mendez would have gone for him. If he is smart 60 percent of his camp will be takedown deffense. As of now his grappling coaches are mid level guys. He needs to train with better grapplers.

          • Murderous1

            Bet for the Blitzkrieg weak MAGA

          • Murderous1

            Boom Blitzkrieg bend over and shutup

  • Gunnar Bachmann

    Conor has still things to prove, i can’t wait for the Dos Anjos fight. That will be a real fight.

  • ShawnKarr

    Good discussion above comparing Andersons move up with McGregor. My 2¢, I don’t think size will play a huge factor. But Dos Anjos wrestling and ability to change levels probably will.