Dan Hardy Receives Crucial News About Fighting Future

Dan Hardy has been given some pivotal news by the United Kingdom’s finest cardiologists regarding his future in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

After making his UFC debut Hardy went on a tremendous four-fight win streak before having that snapped when he ran into Georges St-Pierre in the main event of UFC 111 in March of 2010 during their welterweight title bout. Following three more losses Hardy was able to get back on the winning side of things with two consecutive wins, before hitting yet another bump in the road.

Hardy was diagnosed with Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome, a disorder in the electrical system of the heart. One treatment for the syndrome is available, in which heart tissue is cauterized to fix the electrical pathway issue, but Hardy has refused any treatment after claiming that it has never held him back in his athletic career before.

While serving as a fight analyst on FS1 and occasional fight commentator as well, Hardy has had to put his fighting career on hold until the severity of his condition is determined. The most recent development in Hardy’s case comes from Simon Head, who reports Hardy told him that he is in possession of documents from some of the finest cardiologists in the UK that clear him to fight once again:

Breaking: @danhardymma just told me he has documentation from the best cardiologists in the UK clearing him to fight again. — Simon Head (@simonhead) February 18, 2017

If Hardy is on the brink of returning to Octagon action, we already know Mickey Gall has his eyes set on welcoming the British veteran back to the game. Who would you like to see Hardy return against?