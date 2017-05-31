Dan Hardy Bashes Mickey Gall’s Octagon Accomplishments

Dan Hardy has no interest in stepping into the Octagon against Mickey Gall.

Hardy has been out-of-action for five years due to a heart abnormality, but he has recently received doctors’ clearance to return to his fighting ways. Since departing from the Octagon, however, Hardy has newfound love for serving as an mixed martial arts (MMA) analyst and has already solidified himself as one of the best in the game.

The 35-year-old former welterweight title challenger recently participated in a Q&A at UFC Fight Night 109 this past weekend, where Hardy revealed that he is no longer interested in fighting to move up in the rankings or win the title anymore, but simply would like to return for the love of the sport (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I’m not interested in the belt or the rankings anymore. If I was stepping back in, it would be purely for the love of martial arts,” Hardy said. “I’m not interested in trying to knock out any contenders or anything like that. As fun as it would be to get the gold for the one time, I’m past the point of investing my life into the sport.”

Hardy also claimed that he has no interest in fighting young up-and-coming fighters and also doubled down on his claims that he has no interest in fighting Mickey Gall, who called him out after his submission win over Sage Northcutt back in December.

“The Outlaw” also took a few jabs at Gall’s accomplishments inside the Octagon, making light of the men he’s defeated: