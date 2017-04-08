Cynthia Calvillo Submits Pearl Gonzalez In Final Round

Cynthia Calvillo (5-0) was simply too much for Pearl Gonzalez (6-2) at tonight’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Women’s strawweight action was featured in the third bout on the main card of UFC 210. Calvillo and Gonzalez shared the Octagon following Alves vs. Cote.

Calvillo got the action started with a leg kick. A high kick was blocked by Gonzalez. Calvillo threw a combination, which was blocked. They engaged in a tie-up, but separated quickly. Gonzalez parried a body kick and landed a leg kick. Calvillo’s output was greater, but a lot of strikes were blocked. Gonzalez pushed her opponent against the fence but ate a knee to the body. Calvillo set up a triangle when the two went to the ground, but the horn sounded.

The second stanza began and Gonzalez landed an inside leg kick. Calvillo kept throwing combinations. Gonzalez secured a takedown and moved to mount. Calvillo turned and Gonzalez went for an armbar. Calvillo reversed and wound up in side control. She took the back of Gonzalez. She settled for mount, but took the back once again. Gonzalez was able to survive the round.

The final frame was underway and a leg kick from Gonzalez found the target. Calvillo tripped her opponent and went for a triangle. Gonzalez tried to scramble, but Calvillo took the back. She finally got under the neck and submitted Gonzalez.

Final Result: Cynthia Calvillo def. Pearl Gonzalez via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) – R3, 3:45