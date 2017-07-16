Cynthia Calvillo Scores Unanimous Decision Over Joanne Calderwood

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night Glasgow featured strawweight action. Joanne Calderwood (11-3) took on Cynthia Calvillo (6-0) inside The SSE Arena.

Calderwood was looking to bounce back from her Sept. 2016 loss to Jessica Andrade. Calvillo was out to improve her professional mixed martial arts record to 6-0.

A body kick was there for Calvillo. She looked to move inside with strikes. He got in a right hand and kept moving around. A leg kick was there for Calderwood. Calvillo scored a takedown and took her opponent’s back. Calderwood spun around, and Calvillo went for an armbar. She couldn’t get it and the final horn sounded.

A clean right hand landed for Calvillo in the second stanza. She went for a side kick to the body. Calderwood used kicks to keep her distance. Calvillo blocked a high kick. A left hook landed for Calvillo. A spinning elbow got Calvillo off balanced and she acknowledged the shot. Calvillo lit up her opponent with a combination near the end of the round.

The final round began. An elbow connected for Calderwood. A head kick was there for Calvillo. Calderwood continued to use her kicks to create distance. Calvillo caught a leg and dumped her opponent down. She took the back with both hooks in. She fought to get a rear-naked choke, but the final horn sounded.

All three judges scored the fight for Calvillo.

Final Result: Cynthia Calvillo def. Joanne Calderwood via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)