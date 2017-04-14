Cyborg Issues Ultimatum To UFC Front Office

Cris Cyborg wants to get back into the Octagon right away.

The former Invicta FC featherweight champion made her UFC debut back in May of last year when she defeated Leslie Smith via first round knockout in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. She followed that performance up with a second round finish over UFC newcomer Lina Lansberg just four months later.

The Brazilian is on a ridiculous 17-fight win streak, and was just cleared of a potential United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation after being granted a retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). She is free to compete when called upon, however, she has received no such call.

Cyborg took to Twitter to blast UFC officials for not booking her a fight yet, despite the fact that her management has reached out to the promotion multiple times in attempt to make an arrangement:

2 weeks my manager call @seanshelby about my next fight but no news! @ufc if you don't want to fight me, release me! #letsgochamp @danawhite pic.twitter.com/E5uzl9Z36l — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) April 14, 2017

The UFC recently implemented a female 145-pound division after Germaine de Randamie defeated former bantamweight champion Holly Holm for the inaugural title. Justino had called for a female featherweight division in the UFC since signing with the promotion, but was unable to participate in the inaugural bout due to weight cutting complications.

Now that she’s ready to get back into the Octagon, will Cyborg be the next challenger for de Randamie’s featherweight title?