Curtis Blaydes Defeats Daniel Omielanczuk In Uneventful Bout

It wasn’t pretty, but Curtis Blaydes (8-1) topped Daniel Omielanczuk (19-8-1, 1 NC) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night (July 8).

The two tied up early in the fight. Blaydes landed two knees to the groin and had his dominant position taken away as a result. Omielanczuk went for the neck of his opponent, but nothing doing. They separated, but Omielanczuk allowed his back to be near the fence.

A knee to the body was there for Blaydes. They broke off until “Razor” drove his opponent against the cage again. The round ended with another clinch struggle.

Round two began looking like the opening round with Blaydes driving his opponent against the cage. A knee landed for Omielanczuk, but Blaydes continued the clinch work. Marc Goddard once again warned Blaydes to ease up on where his weapons land. The crowd rained down boos for another uneventful round.

The final round began and Omielanczuk showed a bit of urgency with some winging punches. “Razor” pushed his opponent against the fence. A kick to the body was there for Omielanczuk. A left hand was there for Blaydes. They scrambled on the ground. The final horn later sounded.

Blaydes was awarded the unanimous decision win.

Final Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Daniel Omielanczuk via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)