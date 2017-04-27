Cub Swanson Broke Hand In Thrilling Win Over Artem Lobov

Surging featherweight contender Cub Swanson may have put him self dangerously close to earning a title shot with his thrilling win over Artem Lobov last weekend in the main event of UFC Fight Night 108, but he didn’t exit the bout unscathed.

In fact, Swanson recently revealed that he broke his hand during the fight:

“Unfortunately, I just got back from the doctor’s (office), and I don’t know when, but I broke my hand at some point (in the fight),” he told FOX Sports’ PROcast (via YouTube). “That’s the 10th time I’ve broken my hand now, so it’s been a little bit of a problem.”

Swanson was able to pick apart Lobov over the course of five rounds, peppering “The Russian Hammer” with a wide variety of exciting techniques and attacks. He did, however, admit that as the fight dragged on, he began to feel pain in his hands when he would hit Lobov:

“But I was only throwing single shots because he had the hardest head,” Swanson said. “Every time I was hitting him by the third, fourth and fifth rounds, every time I hit him, my hands were just aching. Turns out one of my hands was broke.”

Given this latest injury, it’s currently unclear what’s next for Swanson, but 145-pound champion Jose Aldo will put his title on the line against interim titleholder Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 212 on June 3, 2017.