CSAC Allows UFC 214 Fighters To Weigh-In Early Via FaceTime

Despite the fact that the UFC’s 214 pay-per-view (PPV) is a month away, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has already held its first weigh-in for the event.

UFC 214 competitors Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger all weighed in early for the commission via FaceTime. These weigh-ins stem from the commission’s new, historic regulations – a 10 point plan aimed to help fighters maintain and effective yet healthy weight cut.

Part of that plan allows the commission to check the weight of fighters involved in title fights 30 and 10 days before fight night, similar to what the World Boxing Council does for their title fights.

“We are so pleased with the cooperation from the camps and the fighters,” Foster said (quotes via MMA Fighting). “This was not some kind of small undertaking and everyone was very helpful in getting it done.”

Foster also noted that his doctors had a weight limit set for each title fight, however, he was reluctant to disclose those numbers.

UFC 214 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It will feature three title fights; including a bout between Cyborg Justino and Tonya Evinger for the vacant featherweight title, a welterweight title bout between Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia, and a light heavyweight title match between rivals Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones in the main event.