Cris Cyborg: Women’s MMA Can’t Have Just One Face

For quite some time, Ronda Rousey was considered to be not only the face of women’s MMA, but the face of MMA as a whole. After suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, however, Rousey’s fighting future is unclear.

With that being said, some may argue that Cris Cyborg, a female many consider to be the very best in the world, could take over that role. The Brazilian slugger, however, believes that ‘women’s MMA can’t have just one face’:

“I believe women’s MMA can’t have just one face, there are several athletes in the promotion,” Cyborg said during a chat with the media on Tuesday (Via MMAFighting.com). “What happened was, they made Ronda the face of (women’s) MMA and she lost twice and doesn’t want to come back. It’s not about one face only. When you make it about one face and she leaves, you miss it.”

Cyborg will next take on Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 on July 29, 2017 for the vacant UFC 145-pound belt, and although she feels as if multiple faces are needed, she also admitted that she will ‘represent every woman’ with her belt, assuming she indeed beats Evinger:

“We have several athletes, it can’t be just one person being the face of (women’s) MMA,” Cyborg said. “I will represent every woman with my belt there, just like every woman in the UFC represent every MMA fighter. It’s bad when you make one person the face of (women’s) MMA.”

What do you make of Cyborg’s comments regarding women’s MMA?