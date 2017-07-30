Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger Full Fight Video Highlights

In the first of three UFC 214 pay-per-view (PPV) title fights, former Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino took on Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger for the vacant UFC female featherweight championship.

Cyborg was on an epic 17 fight win streak and had finished her last 11 fights via knockout. The former Invicta champ made her UFC debut in May of last year in which she defeated Leslie Smith in the first round via knockout at a catchweight of 140 pounds.

She followed that up, again at 140 pounds, by downing UFC newcomer Lina Lansberg in the second round. The Brazilian knockout artist could put the cherry on the top of her legendary career with a win over Evinger.

Evinger was on a lengthy win streak of her own, racking up 10 straight since her 2011 loss to Sara McMann. Her last appearance inside the cage saw her take home a second round submission win over Yana Kunitskaya to defend her bantamweight title. A win over Cyborg would certainly be the biggest of her fighting career.

Cyborg established her dominance early on, pushing the pace and landing some vicious shots on the Invicta champ. The Brazilian continued to chop away at Evinger before finally finishing her off in third round to win her first career UFC championship.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: