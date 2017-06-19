Cris Cyborg vs. Megan Anderson Set For UFC 214

Cristiane Justino finally has her next bout lined up, and it’s going to be a big one. The UFC recently announced that “Cyborg” would fight Invicta FC featherweight champion, Megan Anderson. The biggest news to come out of this announcement was that Germaine de Randamie had been stripped of the UFC women’s featherweight belt.

Now, Justino and Anderson will fight each other for the vacant title at UFC 214. This will serve as the co-main event of the event.

It took many years for Justino to compete in a UFC title fight. Justino, who has competed under the Invicta FC and Strikeforce banners, was forced to fight at 140 pounds once she made the jump to the UFC. She has since earned dominant TKO wins over Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg. Then the UFC decided to finally open a women’s 145-pound weight class earlier this year. However, after she turned down some offers, the UFC decided to book de Randamie vs. Holly Holm at UFC 208 in February.

After the bout was announced, Justino had been issued a potential U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation. But she was granted a retroactive therapeutic use exemption and ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing and reinstated for competition.

UFC 214 is set to take place on Saturday, July 29th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A portion of the preliminary card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, while the rest of the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1. The main card will air on PPV (pay-per-view). Cormier is set to defend the light heavyweight title against Jones in the main event. The bout order for the event has yet to be finalized, but you can see the updated card here:

Champ Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones – for light heavyweight title

Cristiane Justino vs. Megan Anderson – for vacant women’s featherweight title

Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Dooho Choi vs. Andre Fili

Chan Sung Jung vs. Ricardo Lamas

Renan Barao vs. Aljamain Sterling

Alexandra Albu vs. Kailin Curran

Josh Burkman vs. Drew Dober

Dmitrii Smoliakov vs. Adam Wieczorkowski

Jarred Brooks vs. Eric Shelton

Sage Northcutt vs. Claudio Puelles

Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega