Cris "Cyborg" Santos wants to educate other fighters on the dangers of steroid use

Former Strikeforce Women’s 145-pound Champion Cris “Cyborg” Santos, who was stripped of the title after testing positive for banned substances, offers an explanation for the positive result and issues a public apology. Santos insists that she is “not a cheater,” and says that she would like to “educate other fighters” on the dangers of steroid use.

“I do not condone the use of steroids as an athlete and think it is a horrible thing. I made a mistake in trusting someone in my camp and it has cost me my belt and made me look like a cheater. I am not a cheater. I have passed every drug test and never used steroids knowingly. I passed the drug test the night I beat Gina Carano to become the Strikeforce Champion.

Everything I take and put into my body is my responsibility. I take responsibility for the results and have publicly apologized to Hiroko, Strikeforce, the CSAC and my fans. I am publicly acknowledging my responsibility and want to educate other fighters and the general public on the dangers of steroid use.”

