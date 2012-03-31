Cris "Cyborg" Santos wants to educate other fighters on the dangers of...

Cris "Cyborg" Santos wants to educate other fighters on the dangers of steroid use

By -
29
Former Strikeforce Women’s 145-pound Champion Cris “Cyborg” Santos, who was stripped of the title after testing positive for banned substances, offers an explanation for the positive result and issues a public apology. Santos insists that she is “not a cheater,” and says that she would like to “educate other fighters” on the dangers of steroid use.

Cris “Cyborg” Santos

“I do not condone the use of steroids as an athlete and think it is a horrible thing. I made a mistake in trusting someone in my camp and it has cost me my belt and made me look like a cheater. I am not a cheater. I have passed every drug test and never used steroids knowingly. I passed the drug test the night I beat Gina Carano to become the Strikeforce Champion.

Everything I take and put into my body is my responsibility. I take responsibility for the results and have publicly apologized to Hiroko, Strikeforce, the CSAC and my fans. I am publicly acknowledging my responsibility and want to educate other fighters and the general public on the dangers of steroid use.”

  • “I trusted someone in my camp.”

    Does anyone ever actually buy that in sports?
    “I trusted my trainer. . . I trusted my doctor. . . I trusted my friend. . . and THEY thought that I should take steroids. . . So *sniffle* they injected/fed me steroids when I would NEEEEVER do anything like that on my own.”
    I call bullshit on that. . . Every time.

  • Why is it that when people get caught, thats when they want to educate people about the “danger” of whatever it Is they are busted doing?
    At least every mma fan on the planet knew Diaz smoked pot before he dropped his portion of hot p.i.s.s. We dont see him wanting to educate on the danger of smoke inhalation.

  • She said she passed her other tests in the past ; but she didn’t say that she wasn’t juicing. Just that she passed.

  • Just a couple things id disagree with….
    Doesn’t help you with short cuts for strength, conditioning, and endurance….

    It sure does. Steriods allow you to go harder for longer(strength+conditioning+endurance). It is not the end all cure all, but when on steroids the one thing it definitely is is short cut to get there and quite possibly reach levels u would never get to on your own.

    Plus if fighters were born with aggressiveness, why are so many of then on TRT? (LMFao!)

    Id love to believe her…i really would…esp given the circumstances. I just hate steroids…i hate TRT and i f@+$-%+ hate cheaters….

  • sharp, i was about to say the same, that people are not sorry , or regret it, till they get busted. well, i doubt nick is sorry he smoked, lol…and she is not sorry she did roids, but difference is, you wont hear nick saying he made a mistake, she on the other hand, should have “fake” tattooed on her forehead , for acting like she didnt know what was happening and like she really regrets it. regrets getting caught, thats all.

  • Same as MO!

  • Very true…and very psychological…there are many ways for a user to pass a test.

    You ever hear lance armstrongs defense? “Ive never failed a test”. The enormous investigation around him was going to tear him to pieces…they had many witnesses and evidence proving he was a cheater. After about two years of ramp up in witnesses and evidence, the supreme court dropped the case it had been building, never to disclose why. The word was that he was the front runner for a very heart warming charity, “LIVESTRONG” and that if he was charged, it would do way much more harm then good, being that LIVESTRONG is such an unbelievable program.

    Liars are ridiculous…but lets face it…who u know, what u possess, thats what really matters in this country.

  • This society in which we live is terrible sometimes. It’s about money and influence. I never knew how Lance got out out that spot he was in. It just kind of blew away while we went on and forgot about it.

  • Doesn’t makes sense ” I passed the drug test the night I beat Gina Carano to become the Strikeforce Champion ” and why is that you get caught when you fight Hiroko .Lame

  • she seriously has to be on some sort of steroid her jaw makes big foot silvas look small

  • She made a mistake . its ok . She doesnt look smart,she probably didnt go to school for too long either. I believe that she is naive ,and that someone probably told her that winstrol is a supplement that everyone ones and she believed it. She doesnt seem to be a bad person I dont think she cheated on purpose

  • they wernt even made illegal because of danger, they’re only dangerous in stupid hands, but so is a can of petrol
    the only danger for her was getting stripped of the belt and losing fans, if anything it helped her health, how does that apply to joepublic?

  • Yet again, it makes no sense. Why would someone in her camp think “Oh, I need to make her cheat so she can be better.”
    Who would want to be culpable for that, if she didn’t WANT that to happen?

    I don’t buy that she’s a naive victim here, just like I didn’t buy that Barry Bonds or Mark McGwire or Roger Clemens were just “given” things by other people who were trying to make them better.

    These people aren’t the victims; they’re the users, and they’re responsible for the contents of their bodies.

    I’m sure those drugs are expensive and/or harder to come by, so it’s not like someone would just be desperate to give them away to make someone else better.

    I don’t buy any of it for a second.
    I’m confident that she knew exactly what she was doing, and if she didn’t, then she’s a moron.

  • Doping is wrong…having said that i feel you people are a bunch of cheap racists … I guess it is not that bad when Chael does it or Barnett or Shean sherk or king Mo or clearly Brock and Overeen ( Never got caught but come on!! ) so shut the fu..k up and leave the girl alone….she is awesome.

  • You do not need an education to know that you DO NOT inject legal supplements into your ass.

  • Steroids have not only made you look like a cheater..they have made you look like Bigfoot Silva in drag.

  • This is retarded, piss poor excuse if you ask me

  • @dropkickmurphy.

    Good one. I laughed. 🙂

  • I thought they used MuscleMilk for that!

  • Your so lost you can’t find up.

  • Her face does a pretty good job of the “education” she’s talking about.

  • Did you 2 graduate from the same class?

  • Just about everyone is on drugs-half of you guys bustin on her smoke weed and booze out.Just about all pro atheletes use something illegal cause if they dont,the guy next 2 him will take his job.Then its back 2 poverty.Its a vicious cycle made by the OWNERS,they’re the ones makin the real moolah and half of these atheletes are broke a few years after they retire.What makes this chic awesome are her skills,heart + work ethic.Anyone thats seen her train + fight knows this is true.

  • ^ignorant as it gets…

  • Sad, but true…

  • I’m gonna rob a bank, admit it was wrong, and then open a bank account.

  • @jamesmma

    Good point…it seems like she confessed to one thing while trying to cover-up another, assuming that the “PILL” to lose weight was a diuretic and not somthing else!

  • i believe her, there is a good reason why she is more ripped than half the male fighters. some one has been spiking her punch with roids, hgh, trt, oh and muscle milk…it would be best if this site and the whole mma world would just forget she existed. i know i am.

  • crazymind99

    Cyborg is guilty. She went through this before when using found using illegal steroids and she should have told her “doctor” to ask permission to use any drug. Now cyborg wants to talk about the dangers of cutting weight. A joke.