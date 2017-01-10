Cris Cyborg Reacts To Ronda Rousey’s Latest Social Media Post

Regardless of the media blackout and consequent negative reactions after the fact, UFC 207’s main event was tough to watch. Responsible for bringing women’s MMA to the UFC, Ronda Rousey returned on December 30 for another roll of the dice. 411 days before, ‘Rowdy’ had been dethroned by Holly Holm. Since the inception of women’s MMA in the UFC, Rousey had been the only bantamweight champion. As she fell unconscious to the canvas in Australia, there started a string of events that would lead the ex-champ to Amanda Nunes.

Taking the belt from Holm in her first defense was Miesha Tate. Then, at UFC 200, Nunes retired ‘Cupcake’ with a beating akin to a gruesome crime scene. Rousey’s comeback was announced late October, but few realised how truly ill-fated this return would be. During the main event at UFC 207, we saw a lost and thoroughly overmatched Rousey beaten badly. After just 48 seconds, Her Dean stepped in to raise Nunes’ hand for a TKO win.

The End Of An Era?

Reacting to Rousey’s dramatic defeat, the second in a row, many have called for her retirement. Obviously the decisions regarding her future lay solely on Rousey’s shoulders, but many have also pondered the idea of sacking Edmond Tarverdyan. When all is said and done, her accomplishments can not be erased, a sentiment that Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino shares. Wait…what?

Breaking her social media silence yesterday, Ronda Rousey quoted JK Rowling in her ‘rock bottom’ post. Scrolling through the some 15,000 comments, we’ve found Cris Cyborg (her official account) showing support for ‘Rowdy.’

Unexpected

During one of her many rants about Cyborg, Rousey called her an ‘it,’ and described the Brazilian as ‘Wanderlei Silva in a dress.’ At the minimum, it’s refreshing to see such sportsmanship and respect between two former rivals. Also noteworthy, Cyborg’s striking coach Jason Parillo recently offered to train Rousey if she ditched coach Edmond.

How about Joe Warren’s comments on Cyborg? The former Bellator champion said during the Rizin broadcast that Justino ‘didn’t look female,’ and that the UFC couldn’t promote her along side stars like Paige VanZant. The Brazilian’s response was blunt:

