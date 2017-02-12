Cris Cyborg Is Bigger Than Ever After UFC 208

After UFC 208, there was only one true winner…

Heading in to the main event of last night’s UFC 208, there were questions aplenty. Regarding the main event, Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie had a big responsibility. Competing for the inaugural women’s featherweight title, Holm and ‘GDR’ had more than just the 145-pound title on the line. In the absence of Cris Cyborg, last night’s main event needed to prove there was more legitimate talent at women’s featherweight. Unfortunately, UFC 208 did almost the exact opposite.

Arguably one of the poorest pay-per-views in recent history, UFC 208 featured tons of controversial reffing and judging, and many decisions. Thankfully Ronaldo Souza was booked in a squash match against Tim Boetsch, or we wouldn’t have seen a single finish all night. Anyway, the main event followed suit, devoid of excitement, heavy with fouls and the judging was debated afterwards. Given her first opportunity to challenge Cyborg after winning against Holm, de Randamie said she’d be out for a while with hand surgery. Great.

Cris Cyborg Wins

Attending UFC 208 last night was featherweight wrecking ball Cris Cyborg. The Brazilian’s recent USADA drama will reportedly be over very soon, as a retroactive exemption is likely. Next up on the podium for the title she should have already fought for, Cyborg’s stock rose immeasurably in the wake of UFC 208’s main event catastrophe.

Cyborg took to Twitter to challenge her next opponent, but it wasn’t de Randamie.

Sounds like @IronLadyMMA might need some time off. @MeganA_mma you ready to unify the @InvictaFights belts?! — #UFC208 (@criscyborg) February 12, 2017

Although this is a great fight, the truth is that Cyborg should’ve had the 145 division built for her. As talented as Holm and ‘GDR’ have proven to be, they shouldn’t have been facing each other for that belt.

Next

We’ll have to wait and see how long de Randamie will be out, but Cyborg clearly doesn’t plan on waiting. At a time when the UFC is lacking on ‘big stars’ to fill main events, their hottest female prospect will be headed back to Invicta FC. Finally created, and already on hold, the UFC women’s featherweight division got off to a stinking start this weekend.