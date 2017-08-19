Cris Cyborg Has ‘No Interest’ In Fighting Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg is finally a UFC champion.

The Brazilian knockout artist has not lost a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since her professional debut, solidifying herself as one of the most feared women to have ever competed inside the cage. After years, she finally made her debut under the UFC banner with a first round TKO win over Leslie Smith in May of last year.

Her last Octagon appearance saw her win the vacant female 145-pound title when she defeated Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 last month. She now serves as the second female Brazilian champion in the UFC, alongside 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes. Both Cyborg and Nunes have proven to be great knockout artists, prompting many MMA fans to call for a superfight of sorts between the pair.

During a recent media day in Rio De Janeiro, Justino was asked about a possible fight against “The Lioness”, something she says she has ‘no interest’ in (quotes via MMA Fighting):