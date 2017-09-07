Cris Cyborg Granted California Boxing License

Another high profile fighter is looking to get into the boxing game. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor created this trend, which later led to a boxing showdown with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has talked about getting into the sport. Now, current UFC women’s featherweight champion is considering a transition from MMA (mixed martial arts) to boxing.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Cris Cyborg recently applied for and was granted Wednesday a boxing license by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Cyborg is planning to box in the 154-pound, junior middleweight division of women’s boxing. On a side note, she was also granted a federal boxing ID by the commission.

For those who may not know, the current UFC champion’s contract with the promotion is set to expire in October. Although she has no deal in place as of right now, the UFC has an exclusive one-year window to negotiate because she is a champion, according to Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting.



The promotion is attempting to book a bout that will see Cyborg and former bantamweight champion Holly Holm go at it for the UFC women’s featherweight title. However, there are still hurdles in place that need to be cleared in order for the bout to be made official.



Cyborg captured the UFC title following a dominating third-round TKO victory over Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 in July. Cyborg is truly the most dangerous female fighter in the world as she has not lost an MMA fight since 2005. Since then, she has finished every opponent by knockout of TKO going back to 2008.