Countdown To UFC Fight Night: Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn

One of MMA’s fastest-rising prospects will look to score his biggest-ever win over one of its most storied champions ever when Yair Rodriguez meets BJ Penn in the main event of next Sunday’s (January 15, 2017) UFC Fight Night 103 from Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.

Potentially a future featherweight title contender, “El Pantera” has stormed into the UFC with five wins in a row, the first winning him The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Latin America tournament championship. His flashy style and wild, yet well-rounded game comprise all the makings of a superstar, and a big name who may not be so dangerous anymore is the perfect launching pad for Rodriguez to further his scope.

After unceremoniously retiring in July 2014 after his third loss to Frankie Edgar, former lightweight and welterweight champion Penn has been attempting to return to fighting since January of 2016. He was scheduled to fight Dennis Siver at last April’s UFC 197, but an investigation into some serious criminal allegations put his return on hold until June’s UFC 199, where Penn couldn’t make the fight due to injury. “The Prodigy” then admitted to using an IV – something that’s now banned under USADA guidelines – and was subsequently suspended for six months.

When that punishment was over, Penn was then scheduled to face perennial top contender in the main of last October’s UFC Fight Night 97 from the Philippines. He pulled out due to injury again, and the entire card was ultimately canceled. Needless to say, it’s been a rocky path to a return for the man many felt was the best pound-for-pound MMA athlete for some time, and with five losses in his last seven, he has his hands full with the dynamic striking of one of MMA’s most touted newcomers.

That makes for an intriguing future vs. past match-up that would boost the victor very significantly, although hardly in the same fashion. In preparation, watch the full Countdown to UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn here: