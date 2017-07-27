Daniel Cormier’s Nutritionist Says ‘DC’ Has ‘Abs’ Right Now

A former heavyweight, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has always struggled a bit to make the 205-pound limit of the division he currently rules, and ahead of his UFC 210 defense against Anthony Johnson, Cormier initially weighed in over the limit at 206.2 pounds. Just minutes later, he did, however, make weight, although many have criticized him for leaning on a towel in order to do so.

Now, “DC” is gearing up for the biggest fight of his life, as he’ll finally get the chance to rematch bitter rival Jon Jones in the main event of this weekend’s (Sat., July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from Anaheim, California. As far as his weight cut goes for this fight, Cormier’s nutritionist, Tyler Minton, said the champion is ‘really lean right now’:

“He’s really lean right now,” Minton told MMAFighting.com. “He really is. He’s got abs showing. He’s a lean guy right now. He looks amazing. Daniel Cormier has a lot of muscle mass — he’s a muscular dude. He’s a stud athlete. You remove mixed martial arts, he’s just an athlete.”

Minton also said that fighting a rival like Jon Jones has probably helped “DC” make his weight cut an easier process:

“DC admitted he probably didn’t take Rumble as seriously as he’s taking Jon Jones,” Minton said. “So there might have been those opportunities where he didn’t have to be as serious and he kind of took them. But this time, he eats, sleeps and breathes beating Jon Jones. The opportunity to succeed every chance he gets is there. It’s easier to not grab that snack when I’m not looking when Jon Jones is waiting for you. “I think that knowing that your arch-nemesis is who you have to face, I think that gives you a motivation that nothing else can give you.”

With the fight being in California, Cormier has had to pass weight checks 30 days out and 10 days out from the fight, and he has passed both. According to Minton, those numbers were hit without doing ‘anything crazy’:

“We hit the numbers we needed to hit for the 30-day out,” Minton said. “We hit those just through diet. We didn’t have to do anything crazy. So yeah, he started a bit lighter and it’s made the whole camp easy. Because instead of focusing on cutting weight for six weeks, we fed him like an athlete. I tell people all the time, you don’t feed a supermodel and an athlete the same way. We’ve been able to feed him like a 205-pound world champion.”

